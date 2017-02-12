× Milwaukee Admirals fall to Rockford IceHogs 2-1 on the road

ROCKFORD, Illinois — Jeff Glass stopped 25 shots to lead the Rockford IceHogs to a 2-1 victory over the Admirals Sunday afternoon, February 12th at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

Admirals netminder Jonas Gunnarsson was sharp for his team, stopping 28 of 29 shots in the loss. Gunnarsson made his first appearance in goal since January 24th and his first start since January 10th.

The game was scoreless until 8:34 of the third period when Sam Carrick scored off his own rebound to give the IceHogs a 1-0 lead.

Milwaukee pulled Gunnarsson for the extra attacker but were dealt a blow when Vladislav Kamenev was assessed a roughing minor at 18:24 of the third period. Kamenev was also whistled for a 10-minute misconduct. With an empty net, Rockford’s Jeremy Langlois scored a power play goal at 19:40 of the third period.

The Admirals avoided the shutout when Trevor Murphy’s shot from the left circle beat Rockford’s goalie Jeff Glass over his right shoulder. It was Murphy’s tenth goal of the season.

Milwaukee returns to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Wed., February 15th against San Antonio.