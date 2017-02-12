Mother shares heartbreaking photo of son at his twin brother’s grave to raise awareness of TTTS

ALABAMA — A mother is sharing a heartbreaking photo, showing her son at the grave of his twin brother.

The photo, taken several years ago, shows Walker Myrick, now nine years old, sharing stories with his late brother about his first day of kindergarten.

Walker’s mom, Brooke Myrick, shared their story with Inside Edition. She said Walker’s twin brother, Willis, passed away in the womb from twin to twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS).

Brooke said the family visits Willis’ grave during the holidays. She said some days, Walker will ask specifically to go by the grave.

The family hosts an annual charity walk to keep Willis’ memory alive.

