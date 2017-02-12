Officials: Alcohol, ice-covered roads are factors in rollover crash in Dodge Co.

TOWN OF RUBICON — A 33-year-old man from Neosho was seriously hurt after being ejected from his car in a rollover crash in Dodge County early on Sunday, February 12th.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash scene just before 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of County Highway P and Grant Road.

Officials say the preliminary investigation shows the driver was headed north on County Highway P when he lost control of his car and entered the ditch. The vehicle rolled, causing the driver to be ejected. Deputies responded — and found the driver was able to get to a nearby residence.

The driver was taken to a hospital because of his serious injuries.

Investigators say alcohol and ice-covered roads are believed to be factors in the crash. The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.