Sheriff: Elderly woman buried in backyard, 2 accused of collecting her Social Security checks for years

COSHOCTON, Ohio — A man and woman were arrested after human remains were found on their property in Jefferson Township, Ohio. The remains were found after Social Security officials notified the sheriff about the disappearance and suspected death of an elderly woman. Officials allege the woman was buried — but her relatives continued to receive her Social Security checks.

Coshocton County Sheriff Timothy Rogers said deputies immediately began an investigation after they were notified Tuesday, February 7th by special agents with the Social Security administration that an elderly woman was missing.

Sheriff Rogers said state agents and deputies went back to the home in Jefferson Township Wednesday with a search warrant and recovered the remains of a human body buried on the property. The remains are believed to be the missing elderly woman.

Sheriff Rogers would not identify the missing woman. He said he is waiting for autopsy results.

Two suspects, 48-year-old Daniel Reeves and 42-year-old Trudy Reeves were arrested on felony tampering with evidence charges. Bond was set at $10,000 and the two are due in court February 17th. More charges could be filed.

“Prosecutors will review the information and go from there,” Rogers said.

Detectives were back at the house Thursday and said it could take several more weeks before the investigation is completed.

Neighbors living in the rural community said they are shocked.

“Stuff like that don’t happen around here. I don’t know what else to tell you,” said Randy Mizer.