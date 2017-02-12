TMZ: Al Jarreau, famed jazz singer and Milwaukee native, dead at 76

Posted 12:42 pm, February 12, 2017, by , Updated at 01:04PM, February 12, 2017
US singer Al Jarreau performs on stage at the Ariston Theatre in San Remo, during the 62nd Sanremo Music Festival on February 16, 2012. AFP PHOTO / TIZIANA FABI

TMZ reports that Al Jarreau, famed R&B and jazz singer died Sunday morning … according to his reps. He was 76 years old.

The 7-time Grammy winner had been hospitalized recently in Los Angeles. Amid his medical battle … he announced he would be retiring. He’d been touring almost non-stop for 50 years.

A message on his website says he passed away while in the hospital. The announcement doesn’t say what he died from — but Jarreau had fought through respiratory and cardiac issues in recent years.

Just last week, Jarreau’s son said his father was singing “Moonlighting” to one of his nurses.

Jarreau won 7 Grammy’s for a slew of hits through the ’70s and ’80s including “Mornin’,” “After All, “We’re In This Love Together” and, of course, that theme to the immensely popular “Moonlighting” TV theme.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 15: Al Jarreau performs onstage during the Thelonious Monk Institute International Jazz Vocals Competition 2015 at Dolby Theatre on November 15, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Thelonious Monk Institute of Jazz)

HOLLYWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 15: Al Jarreau performs onstage during the Thelonious Monk Institute International Jazz Vocals Competition 2015 at Dolby Theatre on November 15, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Thelonious Monk Institute of Jazz)

2 comments