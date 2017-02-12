× TMZ: Al Jarreau, famed jazz singer and Milwaukee native, dead at 76

TMZ reports that Al Jarreau, famed R&B and jazz singer died Sunday morning … according to his reps. He was 76 years old.

The 7-time Grammy winner had been hospitalized recently in Los Angeles. Amid his medical battle … he announced he would be retiring. He’d been touring almost non-stop for 50 years.

A message on his website says he passed away while in the hospital. The announcement doesn’t say what he died from — but Jarreau had fought through respiratory and cardiac issues in recent years.

Just last week, Jarreau’s son said his father was singing “Moonlighting” to one of his nurses.

Jarreau won 7 Grammy’s for a slew of hits through the ’70s and ’80s including “Mornin’,” “After All, “We’re In This Love Together” and, of course, that theme to the immensely popular “Moonlighting” TV theme.

