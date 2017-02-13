× Gallup poll: President Trump’s approval rating at new low

President Donald Trump’s approval rating reached a new low Saturday, according to a poll from Gallup, as the new administration has struggled to find its footing nearly a month into the term.

The daily tracking poll found that just 40% of Americans approve of President Trump’s job as president so far, compared to 55% who say the disapprove. The negative 15-point spread is the highest recorded in the poll since Trump took office January 20.

Trump’s approval rating has hovered in the mid-to-low 40s since the second week of his presidency, but the new poll suggests growing dissatisfaction with his performance amid the chaotic rollout of his controversial travel ban and a series of divisive Cabinet confirmation fights.

Trump’s low approval rating is atypical for a new president. Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton all enjoyed approval ratings in the high 50s in Gallup tracking polls during the early months of their administrations.

Gallup’s presidential approval is based on telephone interviews over a three-day time period, a rolling average of approximately 1,500 US adults daily, and has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3 percentage points.