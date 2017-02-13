× Police: Suspect in custody accused of robbing 2 banks in 2 communities

KENOSHA — A man is in police custody, accused of robbing two banks in two different communities, Kenosha police say.

Officials say the man went to the Guaranty Bank inside of the Pick ‘N Save story on 63rd St. in Kenosha around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, February 12th. The subject told the bank teller he was armed, implied he had a weapon, and demanded money which the bank staff turned over. The subject then left the bank prior to police arrival. No bank staff or bystanders were injured during the robbery.

A short time later, a subject was taken into custody by the Racine Police Department for a different bank robbery that occurred in their jurisdiction. Based upon evidence collected during the investigation, it is believed that the subject taken into custody in Racine is the same suspect from Kenosha.

Detectives from the Kenosha Police Department are currently working with the Racine Police Department and the FBI to complete their investigation.

Based on the arrest and evidence, officials say there is no further threat to the community.