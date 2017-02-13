Port Washington officials poring over 3 big lakefront housing proposals

PORT WASHINGTON — Officials in Port Washington will choose one of three large-scale housing developments proposed for property fronting on Lake Michigan.

The 44-acre site is south of downtown and the Port Washington Power Plant.

A city request drew three developers offering to buy the land and build high-end housing.

The three competing development plans include Prairie’s Edge, Seven Hills Farm and Watercolor.

