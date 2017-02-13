× Reports: Gander Mountain preparing to file for bankruptcy

Gander Mountain is preparing to file for bankruptcy, according to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.

According to the Business Journal, a report from Reuters cites unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

Officials with the St. Paul, Minnesota-based hunting and outdoor retailer have hired Minneapolis law firm Fredrikson & Byron and New Brighton-based Lighthouse Management Group as a financial advisory firm as it prepares its filing, the Business Journal is reporting.

Gander Mountain officials declined to comment, with a spokesman telling the Star Tribune: “They’ve taken a vow of silence.”

