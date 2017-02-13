× Sendik’s to hire 500 from the Milwaukee area in 2017: “Excited to serve even more customers”

MILWAUKEE — Sendik’s officials on Monday, February 13th announced it plans to hire 500 people from the Milwaukee area in 2017, as the company continues to expand with five additional stores opening this year. The addition brings Sendik’s local workforce to 2,350.

According to a news release, Sendik’s will host job fairs for its new location at The Corners of Brookfield with on-site interviews February 16th and March 7th at the Brookfield Sheraton (375 S. Moorland Road.)

The company will also offer a $500 signing bonus if the associate is employed for at least four months in one of the following positions: deli chef, cake decorator, baker, meat cutter, department manager, store director, assistant store director and home office.

“With a big year ahead, Sendik’s is looking forward to hiring talented people who thrive in a customer-oriented, fast-paced environment,” said Ted Balistreri, family co-owner. “We are excited to welcome more new associates to our rapidly growing Sendik’s family, and to serve even more customers with a high-quality grocery shopping experience.”

