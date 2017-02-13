Slenderman stabbing case: Morgan Geyser will be tried in Waukesha County

WAUKESHA COUNTY — A Waukesha County judge ruled on Monday, February 13th that accused Slenderman stabbing defendant Morgan Geyser can have a fair trial in that county. That means she will not have a change of venue as requested by her attorney.

This complex case stems from May 2014 when the then-12-year-old girls allegedly stabbed their friend 19 times to please the internet horror character Slenderman.

Back in December, a judge ruled Geyser and defendant Anissa Weier will be tried separately — and it is estimated their cases are to be called this spring.

