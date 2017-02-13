Slideshow: Sneak peek inside the new SafeHouse in Chicago

The SafeHouse, a Milwaukee favorite for years, is almost ready to make its highly anticipated debut in downtown Chicago. Check out the attached slideshow to get a sneak peek inside the new Chicago location.

Marcus Hotels & Resorts, a division of The Marcus Corp. (NYSE: MCS), plans to open the Chicago restaurant at 60 E. Ontario St. in late February. It is adjacent to its AC Hotel property at 630 N. Rush St.

The Milwaukee-based restaurant, hotel and theater operator acquired the iconic Milwaukee, spy-themed SafeHouse from its longtime owner Dave Baldwin in 2015. The Milwaukee tourist destination celebrated its 50th anniversary in October 2016 and is equipped with many spy-themed bells and whistles, as well as Cold War-era props. The Newsroom Pub, 137 E. Wells St., acts as the front for the espionage-themed institution, which also has a discreet alley entrance, and potential spies are asked a password to enter.

CLICK HERE for more on this story via the Milwaukee Business Journal.