Slideshow: Sneak peek inside the new SafeHouse in Chicago

The SafeHouse, a Milwaukee favorite for years, is almost ready to make its highly anticipated debut in downtown Chicago. Check out the attached slideshow to get a sneak peek inside the new Chicago location.
Marcus Hotels & Resorts, a division of The Marcus Corp. (NYSE: MCS), plans to open the Chicago restaurant at 60 E. Ontario St. in late February. It is adjacent to its AC Hotel property at 630 N. Rush St.
Photo Gallery
The Milwaukee-based restaurant, hotel and theater operator acquired the iconic Milwaukee, spy-themed SafeHouse from its longtime owner Dave Baldwin in 2015. The Milwaukee tourist destination celebrated its 50th anniversary in October 2016 and is equipped with many spy-themed bells and whistles, as well as Cold War-era props. The Newsroom Pub, 137 E. Wells St., acts as the front for the espionage-themed institution, which also has a discreet alley entrance, and potential spies are asked a password to enter.
