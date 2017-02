Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- One of the most frequent questions asked of a married couple is "how did you two meet?" Responses typically include an online dating service, a friend, work and ever the bar. But what about at the bride's wedding -- to another man?

These days words like enchanting and fantasy usually aren't used when describing real life love stories -- but as Brian Kramp and photojournalist Susanne Barthel discovered -- one Milwaukee couple's story is nothing short of magical.