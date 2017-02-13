Syrian refugee living in Dane County files federal lawsuit over Pres. Trump’s travel ban

Posted 4:05 pm, February 13, 2017, by
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 10: President Donald Trump listens during a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the White House on February 10, 2017 in Washington, DC. The two answered questions from American and Japanese press. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 10: President Donald Trump listens during a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the White House on February 10, 2017 in Washington, DC. The two answered questions from American and Japanese press. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

MADISON — A Syrian refugee living in Dane County has filed a federal lawsuit alleging President Donald Trump’s executive order halting immigration from seven countries is unconstitutional.

The man filed anonymously to protect his wife and three-year-old daughter, who are still in Aleppo, from being targeted by military regimes.

He had applied for them to join him in the United States, but his lawsuit says processing was halted January 27th when President Trump temporarily stopped immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

The lawsuit says the man was granted asylum status in May 2016 after he fled Syria to escape torture by army regimes. The lawsuit says as his case was pending, his three-year-old son fell three floors to his death in 2015 while attempting to escape rocket fire that hit their home.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s