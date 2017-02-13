Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding: It’s “Wedding Theatre”… with an Italian flair!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Still looking for something to do on Valentine's Day? What could be more romantic than going to a wedding. You can do just that at the immersive theater experience, Tony n' Tina's Wedding. Carl spent the morning getting a behind the scenes look.

About Tony n' Tina's Wedding (website)

Just like a real wedding…only funnier! It’s “Wedding Theatre” … with an Italian flair! Enjoy an Italian buffet dinner, toast the happy couple and dance the night away! Tony and Tina exchange vows and YOU, the audience, play the parts of family and friends, joining the reception, feast and hilarious family dramas…

Smile and say MAMBO ITALIANO! Join Tony and Tina for dinner, dancing, drama and a real Italian Wedding!!

Ticket includes: The ceremony, reception, Italian Chicken Parmesan and Penne Dinner, champagne toast, wedding cake, music, dancing, and much more!