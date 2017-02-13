Treat your Valentine to an unforgettable evening within a memorable setting — with where?

MILWAUKEE -- Treat your valentine to an unforgettable evening at the Milwaukee Art Museum. The museum's events director, Michelle McCue and Chef Brittany Greene, join FOX6 WakeUp with details about the Valentine’s Dinner.

About the Valentine's Dinner (website)

Treat your Valentine to an unforgettable evening, within a memorable setting. Secure your Valentine’s Day plans today to surprise that special someone! Your experience will include a palate-pleasing meal prepared by the Museum’s own James Beard–nominated Executive Chef Jason Gorman, a guided tour of the "naughtier" works in the Museum's Collection, and a coffee/cocktail lounge to round out your night.

Make your reservation at 414-224-3858 or cafe@mam.org.

$175 per couple /$150 Member (per couple), plus tax and gratuity