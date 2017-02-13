× Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department looking for two missing teens

WAUKESHA COUNTY — The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department is looking for two missing children — 13-year-old Paige Williams and 14-year-old Samuel Larson. Both are missing from the Village of Wales.

They were last seen at a residence on Genesee Street in the Village of Wales at approximately 9:30 p.m. February 12th.

Paige is described as a white female, 5’8″, approximately 100 lbs., brown hair and hazel eyes. She should be wearing a white winter coat, gray hat and black Van tennis shoes.

Samuel is described as a white male, 5’5″, approximately 110 lbs., brown hair and blue eyes. He should be wearing a gray fleece coat or a blue winter coat, gray hat, blue jeans, black Van tennis shoes and may have a black back pack.

Police do not believe either one of them has a phone and it appears as though they left on foot.

Paige is a student at Waterford Middle School in Waterford, Wisconsin and Samuel is a student at Kettle Moraine Middle School in Dousman, Wisconsin. Neither of them reported to school today, and after checking several locations, police have been unable to locate them.

If you have any information regarding either of these children, please contact Detective Busler at 262-548-7144.