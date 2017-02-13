Judge rejects request to delay travel ban lawsuit: “Not prepared to slow this down”

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 13: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during roundtable discussion with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the advancement of women entrepreneurs and business leaders at the White House February 13, 2017 in Washington, DC. Later in the day the two leaders are scheduled to speak to the media at a news conference. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Federal District Court Judge James Robart in Seattle denied a request from President Donald Trump’s administration to postpone any further proceedings in his court over President Trump’s travel ban, while the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals considers whether to rehear the case before a larger panel of judges.

“I’m not prepared to slow this down,” Robart said, ruling from the bench.

What this means is that the challenge to the travel ban by the states — Washington and Minnesota — will proceed the merits in front of Robart.

“I’m not persuaded that call for en banc review by one judge … ought to interfere with moving this case forward, ” Robart said.

As the government argued for postponement, the judge referenced President Trump’s tweet reacting to the 9th Circuit ruling saying he would “see you in court.”

“I’m a little surprised since the President said he wanted ‘to see you in court,'” Robart said, later adding, “Are you confident that’s the argument you want to make?”

DOJ lawyer Michelle R. Bennett said: “Yes, your honor.”

President Trump’s administration is reviewing its options, including rewriting or modifying the executive order.

The administration’s request filed Monday, February 13th reveals no new information regarding the White House’s plans to possibly rewrite or modify the order.

President Trump’s order barred foreign nationals from Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Iraq and Yemen from entering the country for 90 days, all refugees for 120 days, and all refugees from Syria indefinitely.

