Wisconsin, Minnesota AGs team up to take on painkiller abuse

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota and Wisconsin are teaming up to tackle prescription painkiller abuse.

The attorneys general from both states met at the Minnesota Capitol Monday to discuss their “Dose of Reality” campaign. Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson says prescription opioid deaths now outpace heroin overdoses nationwide.

Their campaign includes a startling public service announcement featuring a mother who can’t wake her son who has an open pill bottle nearby. Both officials are asking movie theaters, TV stations and more to air the video. Each state’s website has an interactive map so residents can find locations to safely dispose unused medication.

The campaign is new to Minnesota. Wisconsin launched its own program in September 2015.

