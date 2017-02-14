“A big hit:” Oshkosh bakery produces Valentine’s Day cookies, cupcakes for singles

Posted 4:29 pm, February 14, 2017, by

OSHKOSH — A bakery in Oshkosh focused on singles on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, February 14th.

Tamara — The Cake Guru offered cookies with special messages for singles, including “love stinks,” “Netflix is my love” and other comical phrases.

Tamara -- The Cake Guru

Officials said the cookies were catered towards people who might not be a big fan of Valentine’s Day.

“Not everybody has a Valentine, and some people don’t enjoy this time of year, so we don’t want to leave them out. We did some anti-Valentine’s cookies and cupcakes for them and it has been a big hit,” Robyn Holstein said.

The bakery isn’t normally open on Mondays, but they decided to open on February 13th so they could sell their sweet treats ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Tamara -- The Cake Guru

