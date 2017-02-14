Black History Month: He visited a Milwaukee fire station when he was 5, and he’s now an assistant chief!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- History is being made by people with vision, endurance and perseverance every day, and you can find them in many places, including the Milwaukee Fire Department. An MFD assistant chief achieved his vision, set when he was just five years old.

Five-year-old Gerard Washington rode his bike to a fire station on the corner of Teutonia and Burleigh and knocked on the door. He lived in the area and always liked watching the big fire rig head off to a call with sirens blaring. He also knew firefighters help people -- and that is what he wanted to do.

He's now an MFD assistant chief.

Washington said when he went to that fire house at the young age of five, he told the crew there that he wanted to be a fireman and needed to know how to do that.

"It could have gone south, you know? They could have discouraged me and changed me forever," said Washington.

There are a few reasons for thinking that could have been a possibility. First, this happened about four decades ago. None of the firefighters were people of color. Second, he was very impressionable. And third, what they said would have a lasting impact.

Fortunately, they encouraged him. They told him to stay out of trouble, get good grades and if he did that, he could become a firefighter someday. He took that advice and ran with it, becoming a firefighter. He was eventually assigned to that very fire house he visited as a child. Later, he served as a lieutenant there.

Washington's journey in the Milwaukee Fire Department has been a steady climb. Mark Sain, a former assistant fire chief said Washington stood out.

"Our paths crossed. I think it was in the 90s when I was the lieutenant in charge of fire education at our training bureau and Gerard came on as one of the firefighters there," Sain said.

Sain was impressed by Washington's willingness to learn every aspect of the fire department.

"When people come in contact with him, they're impressed by the passion that he shows for the fire department and the passion he shows for the work he's involved in," Sain said.

But Washington credits his success to the encouragement of others, especially his mother -- as well as mentors, and efforts made by black firefighters before him.

"It was through litigation in some cases. Also, it was through hard work, showing that individuals of color were able to do this job and be successful, and not only get on the job, but to promote up and to be in leadership roles," Washington said.

Washington moved from firefighter -- to lieutenant -- to captain -- to battalion chief before the age of 40. He was appointed assistant chief six years ago.

"The experience that he had earned while moving up the ladder was invaluable. I think that helped him to earn the respect from the men and women on this department," Sain said.

Washington said his concern is, as more and more black firefighters retire, few blacks are filling their ranks. He's hoping that trend will reverse. He said perception might be part of the reason.

"I think for far too long it has been seen as a profession that's not family sustaining. That it's blue collar or people feel like, 'I can't achieve that' or 'it's way too dangerous,'" Sain said.

Washington said there's more than just fighting fires. There are medical runs and community involvement.

The husband and father of one relishes being a role model and loves when someone says he is the reason they chose to become a firefighter.

"That is tremendous and it sends me over the moon because I recognize then that I'm having the same impact that those individuals back when I used to visit the firehouse had on me," Washington said.