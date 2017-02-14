Bucks’ Jabari Parker had successful surgery to repair injury to ACL

Posted 5:50 pm, February 14, 2017, by
Jabari Parker

Jabari Parker

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker had successful surgery to repair his left ACL injury on Tuesday, February 14th.

Bucks GM John Hammond announced the surgery was performed at The Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado by Dr. Robert LaPrade.

According to a statement from Bucks officials, Parker will miss the remainder of the season with the recovery and rehabilitation period estimated at 12 months.

A timeline for his return to basketball activity will be established at a later date.

Parker suffered the injury in the third quarter of Milwaukee’s game vs. Miami on February 8th. Parker hurt the same knee in December 2014, ending his rookie season after 25 games.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s