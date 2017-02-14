Caught on camera: Milwaukee police need your help to ID bank robbery suspect

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery at the Associated Bank located near 9th and Historic Mitchell Street, around 12:15 p.m. on February 13th.

According to police, the male suspect entered the bank, approached a teller, and presented a note demanding money. The teller gave the suspect the money and the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male, around 35 years-old, 5’-5’4” tall, and around 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray knit hat, a black leather jacket, dark pants, and black sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.