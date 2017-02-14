Chelsea Clinton announces April book tour

WASHINGTON — Chelsea Clinton is hitting the road again.

The first daughter announced Tuesday an eight-stop book tour for her book, “It’s Your World: Get Informed, Get Inspired & Get Going.”

The paperback tour will kick off in New York on April 4, and includes stops in Madison, Connecticut; Winnetka, Illinois; St. Louis; Menlo Park and San Francisco, California; and Austin, Texas; culminating in Dallas on April 23.

“It’s Your World,” which was aimed at a “tween” audience — a 10- to 14-year-old crowd — was released in September 2015. Clinton did a 20-city tour at the time at schools and bookstores across the country.

The book is aimed at engaging and informing young audiences on issues like poverty, homelessness, education, gender equality and global health.

“One of the greatest gifts my parents gave me was to ask me what I cared about, to expect me to have an option, and also expect me to be able to make an argument to support whatever I thought the right answer was to whatever question we were talking about around the breakfast table,” Clinton told NBC when the book was first released.

Rumors have swirled around Clinton’s potential political future following her mother’s 2016 defeat.

She may be taking a page out of her mother’s book: Hillary Clinton warmed up for her presidential campaign with a grueling book tour for memoir “Hard Choices.” She criss-crossed the country and the airwaves, plus a few stops in Europe. She even signed books at a suburban Washington Costco, where she was greeted by a flip-flop-clad Saturday shopper, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

A spokeswoman for Chelsea Clinton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Asked by the New York Post at Fashion Week whether she would consider challenging Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand in 2018, Chelsea Clinton gave a resounding: “No!”

But she has stepped up her social media presence in recent weeks, criticizing the Trump administration and weighing in on the news of the day with sharply worded, and sometimes sarcastic, tweets.

In the past 24 hours alone, she’s weighed in on issues like safe sleeping for babies, STEM education for girls, global health and access to contraceptives and family planning.

She also quote-tweeted someone who said, “#FakeChelsea #PizzaGate Your mom eats baby hearts and drinks blood worshipping #Satan.”

“Think this is 1st insane hateful insane received tweet I’ve ever quoted-do people REALLY believe this disproven never true #fakenews lunacy?” she wrote Tuesday.