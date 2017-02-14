Direct from Broadway, the world’s best selling magic show is coming to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- It's a show full of hilarious magic tricks, death-defying students and acts of breathtaking wonder -- and it's now in Milwaukee! Trickster Jeff Hobson of "The Illusionists Live From Broadway" joins Real Milwaukee with a preview of the show.

About  "The Illusionists Live from Broadway" (website)

This mind blowing spectacular showcases the jaw dropping talents of seven of the most incredible Illusionists on earth. THE ILLUSIONISTS – LIVE FROM BROADWAY has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever to be seen on stage. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.

 

