Do you know this man? Milwaukee police searching for Brewery Credit Union armed robbery suspect

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery that took place at a Brewery Credit Union Friday morning, February 10th.

According to police, around 9:30 a.m. a male suspect entered the Brewery Credit Union located near Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Vliet Street. The suspect approached a teller and gave them a note demanding money.

Police say the teller gave the suspect money and he fled on foot.

Authorities describe the suspect as a black male, 17-21 years old, around 5’9″ tall, 160 pounds with black hair in dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a dark pea coat, dark knit cap and a scarf with a chevron-style design.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

