Hotel addition at downtown Masonic center gains city historic approval

Posted 5:58 pm, February 14, 2017, by , Updated at 05:59PM, February 14, 2017
MILWAUKEE — City officials have approved plans to build a 14-story hotel on top of the Humphrey Scottish Rite Masonic Center in downtown Milwaukee.

The project would turn the building on Van Buren into a 230-room, four-star hotel.

The existing building would be preserved and opened to the general public with restaurants and a rooftop beer garden.

Milwaukee’s Historic Preservation Commission approved the plans on a 4-1 vote with conditions that developers work with city preservation staff.

