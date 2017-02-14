Mayville police chief Christopher MacNeill on administrative leave amid investigation

MAYVILLE — Mayville’s police chief is under investigation, and the mayor has placed Christopher MacNeill on administrative leave.

Mayor Rob Boelk released a statement only saying he became aware of an allegation involving MacNeill on February 6th, and decided to place him on leave while an internal investigation is conducted.

Watertown police are handling this investigation.

