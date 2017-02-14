Milwaukee Tool adds to expansion plans at Brookfield HQ campus

Milwaukee Tool

Milwaukee Tool

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Tool is adding to expansion plans for its Brookfield headquarters.

The company already announced plans to expand its headquarters with a $33 million building in November of 2015.

Now, the company has submitted plans to the Brookfield Plan Commission to include another 30,000 square feet of space.

Construction on the additions would begin this spring.

