Racine woman accused of slapping officer “across the face with an open hand”

RACINE COUNTY — 26-year-old Teirra Reeves of Racine faces multiple charges in connection with an incident that happened on Monday, February 13th.

Reeves is charged with the following:

Battery to law enforcement officer

Disorderly conduct

Misdemeanor bail jumping (2 counts)

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to St. Mary’s Hospital in Racine. They encountered Reeves in the emergency room. The complaint says “while speaking with officers Reeves began to slam doors causing a disturbance.” As one officer was reading Reeves her rights concerning emergency detention, “she slapped the papers out of (the officer’s) hands. Reeves then slapped (the officer) across the face with an open hand.”

Reeves is due in court for her preliminary hearing on March 1st.