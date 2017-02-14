Red Cross assists 4 after fire near Fond du Lac and Mill; MFD squad involved in crash

Posted 7:42 pm, February 14, 2017, by , Updated at 07:56PM, February 14, 2017

MILWAUKEE — Firefighters on Tuesday evening, February 14th responded to a fire at a home near Fond du Lac and Mill.

It happened around 6:00 p.m.

Crews found fire on the home’s second floor. FOX6 News was told one person was hurt after she jumped from a second-story window. She was taken to the hospital with an ankle injury.

The American Red Cross is assisting three adults and a child.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There was also a crash involving a command vehicle with an MFD safety officer inside, and a civilian vehicle. Neither the civilian nor the firefighter were hurt — but both vehicles suffered extensive damage.

The crash happened en route to the fire.

There were no serious injuries.

