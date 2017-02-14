× Studies: New Berlin among the safest US cities; Oconomowoc the safest in Wisconsin

NEW BERLIN/OCONOMOWOC — New Berlin, Wisconsin has made a list of the Top 100 Safest Cities in the United States for 2017.

NeighborhoodScout.com ranked the 100 safest cities in America with 25,000 or more people.

The rankings are based off of the total number of property and violent crimes (including burglary, larceny-theft, motor vehicle theft, murder, rape, armed robbery and aggravated assault) per 1,000 residents.

According to NeighborhoodScout.com, data used for the rankings was the number of crimes reported to the FBI in each city, and each city’s population.

Below is the complete list. You’ll notice New Berlin, Wisconsin is at #72:

72 New Berlin, WI

According to NeighborhoodScout.com, New Berlin has a crime index of 69 (100 is safest).

NeighborhoodScout.com lists 12 violent crimes, 396 property crimes and 408 total crimes in New Berlin.

The analysis shows New Berlin residents have a 1 in 3,319 chance of becoming a victim of a crime. That compares to a 1 in 327 chance for Wisconsin residents as a whole.

CLICK HERE for much more about crime in New Berlin via NeighborhoodScout.com.

Meanwhile, Safewise.com has ranked Wisconsin’s safest cities — and the Town of Oconomowoc is #1!

According to Safewise.com — Oconomowoc has .12 violent crimes per 1,000 residents, and 2.20 property crimes per 1,000 residents.

CLICK HERE for the complete list of Wisconsin’s safest cities via Safewise.com.