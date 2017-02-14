Town of Raymond man charged in hit-and-run crash that injured 2

RACINE COUNTY — 20-year-old Ryan Holterman of Raymond faces multiple charges in connection with an alleged hit-and-run crash that happened in Racine on Saturday, February 11th.

Holterman is charged with the following:

Hit-and-run – injury (2 counts)

Reckless driving causing injury (2 counts)

Around 5:30 p.m., multiple 911 calls came into the Racine County Communications Center reporting an accident on northbound I-94 just south of State Highway 11/Durand Ave.

When deputies arrived on the scene, there was only one car on scene. It had come to rest in the east ditch of I-94 almost at the E. Frontage Rd. Two people were inside the vehicle — brothers from Milwaukee. They were both hurt. The passenger was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The driver had minor injuries but was not transported by ambulance.

Racine County Sheriffs Deputies learned the victim vehicle was traveling northbound on I-94 when they experienced mechanical problems and pulled over to the shoulder. The victim vehicle was stopped and had its hazard lights flashing and was out of traffic when a second vehicle struck the victims’ vehicle.

The offending vehicle fled the scene.

According to the criminal complaint against Holterman, a person reported “she believed the vehicle that left the scene was located” in Union Grove. She told authorities it was in a barn under a tarp.

When investigators talked with the person who owned the barn, that person indicated the vehicle was in her barn. The complaint says “the tires that remained on the vehicle matched the tire that was recovered from the scene of the crash.”

The owner of the barn indicated Holterman called her and was “‘freaking out’ but claimed he did not know what happened to his vehicle.”

The complaint says Holterman ‘had a black eye and a cut on his face from the airbag in the vehicle deploying.”

Another witness in the complaint told police “he believed the defendant was ‘highly intoxicated.'” Holterman apparently asked to use that witness’ “enclosed trailer to take that vehicle to a salvage yard in Illinois.”

Holterman was ultimately arrested at his residence. The complaint says “during that arrest, the defendant stated, ‘How far is this going to set me back?'”

Holterman is due in court for his preliminary hearing on February 22nd.