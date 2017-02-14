“Traditional clothes, sometimes they distract:” Now MPS considers school uniform policy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The dress code in Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) could soon be changing. District leaders will vote on Tuesday evening, February 14th on plans to implement uniforms for all students.

George Washington Carver Academy of Mathematics and Science is one of about 50 schools in MPS where students already wear uniforms. If the idea passes, the proposal would require the rest of the 100 or so schools to follow suit.

Navy blue polo-style shirts and dark khaki pants. It is the outfit all kindergarten through 8th grade students at George Washington Carver Academy must wear -- each and every day to class.

"Traditional clothes, sometimes they distract," said Tianna Evans, Carver Academy assistant principal.

The dress code was put in place four years ago. Since then, Evans has noticed a significant change in behavior.

"The uniform does two things. One, it gives scholars an opportunity to know there's important work to do. So we dress up for work. The second thing is that it helps us to really get our scholars to embrace our identity as a school," Evans said.

That is in part why leaders with MPS are now pushing for uniforms in every school. Right now, individual schools must "opt in" to require students to wear uniforms. A proposal before the school board changes the system to an "opt out" approach.

According to the policy, all MPS schools would implement uniforms starting in the fall 2017 semester. The outfits will follow the same basic design -- khaki pants and a collared shirt. But each school can pick its own colors, style and price.

Schools or individual families can choose not to comply with the policy.

Many Carver parents and grandparents are in support of the district's plans. They say uniforms help cut down on bullying and stimulate learning.

"Some parents can't afford clothes. And other kids pick on them, the ones that can't," said Joe Hubbard, a parent.

"A lot of times kids focus on things that aren't important. And if they all dressed alike in uniform, to me it shows a good effort," said Floyd Janes, a grandparent.

A committee meeting is taking place on Tuesday evening. Board members will vote on the policy after the public gets its chance to weigh in.

If the committee recommends to adopt the uniform policy, the idea will then be taken up by the full board on February 23rd.