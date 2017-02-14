× Union Grove man will be the next person inducted into the Packers Fan Hall of Fame

GREEN BAY — Frank Lamping of Union Grove is the latest football fan that will be inducted into the Packers Fan Hall of Fame. He was named on Tuesday morning, February 14th.

It was a emotional moment for Lamping — when he was named at Lambeau Field. He choked back tears when he thanked his wife, Andrea, his family and friends.

“This is the biggest honor in the world,” Lamping said.

Lamping wore his Ty Detmer game-worn shoes to the ceremony along with his signature hard hat.

When Lamping talked about Green Bay Packers games, he said, “I enjoy going, I get goose bumps just walking into Lambeau Field. And, it’s heaven to me. I love seeing it, I love being there. I cannot believe this honor.”