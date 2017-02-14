United Community Center, where boxing meets education: “Have to be a champ outside the ring”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The United Community Center (UCC) near 9th and National in Milwaukee has been turning out boxing champions for decades, but those at the center are doing more than just teaching young people inside the ring.

Dedication, hard work and practice are what makes a champion in the boxing ring. The same effort is needed to make a champion outside of it as well.

"Practicing hard. Stay true. Be an example for others. Be a good teammate -- all of those characteristics make what the United Community Center is all about," said UCC Executive Director, Ricardo Diaz.

More than four decades ago, the United Community Center was created as a place to keep kids off the streets. Over time, Diaz has seen the Milwaukee center grow.

"The founders that set this place together were all about keeping kids busy, keeping away from trouble and today it has grown to the 17th largest Hispanic organization in the country," said Diaz.

The mission of the UCC is what has changed the life of Luis Feliciano. Last year, he turned pro in the sport of boxing and credits his success to his time at the UCC.

"Even if I had been involved in the sport of boxing, had I not walked through those doors, I wouldn't be here right now," said Feliciano.

The lessons learned there translated to success outside of the ring as Feliciano graduated from Marquette University with a degree in criminology and law studies.

"Nobody can take that away from me. An education is forever, so it will always be there and I'm glad to have it," said Feliciano.

He's just one example of what the center is hoping others take from their time the UCC.

"We are very proud of the kids that go to college. We have 225 students that graduated here from eighth grade that are now in college. 214 of them right here in the state of Wisconsin," said Diaz.

For many, it starts with the leadership of one person, Israel "Shorty" Acosta, the center's boxing coach.

"Education is number one. Especially UCC, United Community Center education is number one. Boxing can wait, but education comes first," said Acosta.

"One thing that Shorty has been known for is, 'what did you do in the ring,' but before you get in the ring 'how did you do in school today? Did you attend? Did you pay attention? Show me your report card.' It's results in the classroom that lead you to good results in the ring as well," said Diaz.

The high standards that are set at the UCC seem to forecast a bright future for those involved in the program.

"To be a champ inside the ring, it's a game, but you have to be a champ outside the ring. That's the big one. Outside the ring you have to be a champ for the people, for anybody," Acosta said.

"It's really about the family, and that's what the United Community Center has been for 46 years -- about giving to others and hopefully making the world a little bit better than the way you found it," said Diaz.