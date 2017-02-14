× 20-year-old man arrested in connection with hit-and-run crash in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run crash that happened on Saturday evening, February 11th.

Around 5:30 p.m., multiple 911 calls came into the Racine County Communications Center reporting an accident on northbound I-94 just south of State Highway 11/Durand Ave.

When deputies arrived on the scene, there was only one car on scene. It had come to rest in the east ditch of I-94 almost at the E. Frontage Rd. Two people were inside the vehicle — brothers from Milwaukee. They were both hurt. The passenger was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The driver had minor injuries but was not transported by ambulance.

Racine County Sheriffs Deputies learned the victim vehicle was traveling northbound on I-94 when they experienced mechanical problems and pulled over to the shoulder. The victim vehicle was stopped and had its hazard lights flashing and was out of traffic when a second vehicle struck the victims’ vehicle.

The offending vehicle fled the scene.

On Monday, February 13th the Racine County Sheriff’s Office developed leads into this hit-and-run accident. The suspect vehicle was located by sheriff’s deputies hidden at a residence in the Town of Yorkville — not too far from the accident scene.

A 20-year-old man from the Town of Raymond was arrested and held at the Racine County Jail on the following charges: felony hit and run accident causing injury, misdemeanor causing bodily harm by reckless driving, and failure to report an accident.