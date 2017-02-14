Waukesha police: 26-year-old sex offender released into community, and he is HOMELESS

Posted 3:27 pm, February 14, 2017, by

WAUKESHA — A convicted sex offender was released in Waukesha Tuesday, February 14th — and he is HOMELESS.

Brandon Melton

Brandon Melton

Waukesha police said Brandon Melton was released into the community on Tuesday.

According to police, 26-year-old Melton engaged in non-forced sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old acquaintance.  While out on bail for this offense, he touched the buttocks of three other 13-year-old acquaintances.  At age 16, police said he exposed himself to a 10-year-old male acquaintance.  At age 16, he grabbed the breasts and stomach of a 14-year-old acquaintance who was walking home from school.

Police said Melton is HOMELESS, but he may be staying in the City of Waukesha.

He is a lifetime registrant with the Sex Offender Registry, and he will be submitting to face-to-face registration with law enforcement.

He is to have no unsupervised contact with minors, he cannot visit taverns/bars/liquor stores, he can have no contact with victim and he must not to purchase/possess or consume alcohol or illegal drugs.

He is to comply with sex offender rules and will be on GPS monitoring while under supervision.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s