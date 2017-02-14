Waukesha police: 26-year-old sex offender released into community, and he is HOMELESS

WAUKESHA — A convicted sex offender was released in Waukesha Tuesday, February 14th — and he is HOMELESS.

Waukesha police said Brandon Melton was released into the community on Tuesday.

According to police, 26-year-old Melton engaged in non-forced sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old acquaintance. While out on bail for this offense, he touched the buttocks of three other 13-year-old acquaintances. At age 16, police said he exposed himself to a 10-year-old male acquaintance. At age 16, he grabbed the breasts and stomach of a 14-year-old acquaintance who was walking home from school.

Police said Melton is HOMELESS, but he may be staying in the City of Waukesha.

He is a lifetime registrant with the Sex Offender Registry, and he will be submitting to face-to-face registration with law enforcement.

He is to have no unsupervised contact with minors, he cannot visit taverns/bars/liquor stores, he can have no contact with victim and he must not to purchase/possess or consume alcohol or illegal drugs.

He is to comply with sex offender rules and will be on GPS monitoring while under supervision.