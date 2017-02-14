“Who leaked it?” GOP divided about whether Pres. Trump’s connections to Russia should be investigated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The question of whether President Donald Trump's connections to Russia should be investigated is dividing Republicans.

Several Republicans want to know why Michael Flynn was dealing with the Russian ambassador before President Trump's administration even took office. Speaker Paul Ryan and Sen. Ron Johnson are not among them.

"Who tapped the phones? Who is listening to it? Who leaked it?" asked Sen. Johnson during an interview on Fox News.

Johnson said he is less concerned about Flynn's interaction with the Russian ambassador than who in the federal government leaked it.

"It'd be very helpful if the individuals in these agencies and these departments actually were loyal to a new administration. I'm afraid we're seeing that's not the case. That's what alarms me most about this instance," Johnson said.

That puts Johnson at odds with fellow Republicans who want Congress to investigate.

"The whole environment is one of dysfunction in the Trump administration, as far as national security is concerned," said Sen. John McCain (R - Arizona).

Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin agreed and tweeted the following:

A bigly question that needs an answer: What does @POTUS know about Flynn/Russia connections and when did he know it? #FlynnResignation — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) February 14, 2017

Speaker Ryan said he did not want to "pre-judge" what Flynn was doing and did not call for an investigation. But Ryan said President Trump made the right decision to force Flynn out.

"You cannot have a national security adviser misleading the vice president and others, so I think the president was right to ask for his resignation," Ryan said.

In November, right after President Trump appointed Flynn national security adviser, Flynn came to Ripon College. He only broached the topic of Russia when asked about how the two countries could cooperate. Flynn said the U.S. should find ways to work with Russia, but it "doesn't mean we have to like everybody."

FOX6's Theo Keith asked Sen. Johnson's spokesman if the senator thought Flynn was wrong to mislead the vice president about his conversations with the Russian ambassador. That spokesman said Johnson is leaving that up to President Trump's administration.