With temps in the 50s expected this weekend, Waukesha County golf course to open EARLY

WAUKESHA — With warm temperatures in the forecast, Waukesha’s Moor Downs Golf Course is opening EARLY!

Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow will celebrate the early opening of the golf course on Friday morning, February 17th at 8:00 a.m.

According to the FOX6 Weather Experts, we could see temperatures in the FIFTIES this weekend! CLICK HERE for the very latest forecast information.

“The warmer temperatures have a lot of golfers anxious to get out. Waukesha County wants to give those golfers a place to play, and Moor Downs is perfect,” Farrow said in a statement.

It’s important to note — Waukesha County officials will not announce an official start of the golfing season until all three Waukesha County golf courses are open.

Staff members are monitoring turf conditions at Naga-Waukee War Memorial and Wanaki Golf Courses. With the unseasonal warm winter, there are high hopes of starting the official golf season earlier than normal.

If you’re looking to hit the links in Waukesha County, you no longer need to purchase a “Golf Discount Card” to receive the resident discount rate. Instead, you can simply show your current driver’s license or proof of residency.

Non-Waukesha County residents can receive a “Non-Resident Annual Discount” for 2017 after a one-time purchase of $30.

To view rates, reserve a tee time or to sign up for a free birthday round of golf — CLICK HERE.