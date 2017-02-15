A serious problem with a simple solution: We’re talking food addiction — and how to address it

MILWAUKEE -- You love food, sometimes you can't even resist it -- you simply must have that ice cream, that cupcake, or that fast food sandwich. The truth is, you might be addicted to food. Registered dietitian Lisa Grudzielanek with Your Tasty Life joins Real Milwaukee to talk about food addition -- and some ways you can address it.
The concept of food addiction is gaining increased support from scientists and medical professionals as a real issue that impacts many.
Here are a few steps to take to help someone recovering from food addiction:
1. Set Boundaries with Unsafe Foods
2. Balance Blood Sugar
3. Learn Healthy Coping Strategies
4. Get 8 Hours of Sleep
5. Seek Professional Advice
Food addiction refers to any disorder characterized by the inability to stop or control your eating despite the negative consequences.
- Food addiction means addiction to a group of very specific foods.
- Food addiction does NOT mean that someone is addicted to eating in general.
- Highly palatable foods that are high in sugar, fat and salt processed top the list of addictive foods.