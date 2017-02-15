Amid criticism, Gov. Walker says Pres. Trump’s Chief of Staff Reince Priebus is “doing fine”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- One of President Donald Trump's friend said White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus is unable to handle the job, but Governor Scott Walker came to his friend's defense on Wednesday, February 15th.

Governor Walker said Priebus, who is from Kenosha, is "doing fine."

"There`s all sorts of buzz and all sorts of stories. I think he`s doing fine," Walker said.

Walker said he talked with Priebus twice this weekend, as rumors swirled that Priebus may be fired as White House chief of staff.

Here's what one of President Donald Trump's long-time friends had to say about Priebus:

"I think there's a lot of weakness coming out of the chief of staff. I think Reince Priebus, good guy, well-intentioned, but he clearly doesn't know how the federal agencies work. He doesn't have a real good system. He doesn't know how the communications flow," Christopher Ruddy said.

Walker said he thinks working in President Trump's administration and in Washington in general is difficult.

"There`s some unique challenges in having someone who hasn`t had a long political background operating in a city that is as highly political as it is. I think Reince has done a good job in that, and he will going forward," Walker said.

Walker said he wouldn't want to manage the White House as President Trump is, with aides reportedly fighting for control.

"Obviously the President has been successful in business for decades, so it`s hard to question his style because apparently how he`s managed is very similar to what you see now in terms of his time as the President," Walker said.

There`s already been a shakeup in President Trump's administration this week.

National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was forced out on Monday night after he misled Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with a Russian ambassador.

Priebus was RNC chairman for six years and Wisconsin GOP chairman before that.