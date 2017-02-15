Antetokounmpo scores 33, Bucks hold off Nets 129-125

NEW YORK — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points in his final game before making his All-Star debut, Greg Monroe added 25 and the Milwaukee Bucks sent the Brooklyn Nets to the break on a 14-game skid with a 129-125 victory Wednesday night, February 15th.

Khris Middleton finished with 20 points in his strongest game since returning from a ruptured left hamstring that forced him to miss the first 50 games. He made four free throws in the final 19 seconds as the Bucks won their third straight.

Monroe was 12 for 16 from the field after going 12 for 15 on Monday in a victory over Detroit. He has two straight 20-point games after just one previously this season.

Brook Lopez scored a season-high 36 points for the Nets. They have lost 16 straight at home.