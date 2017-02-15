Armed and dangerous: Police seek man accused of stealing from grandma in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Pleasant Prairie police are looking for a man, considered armed and dangerous, accused of stealing from his grandmother.

Police said the suspect, 20-year-old Edward Vincent Becs returned to his grandmother’s home around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 15th to attempt to steal more items from her. He realized police were coming, so authorities say he grabbed a gun and some narcotics and took off.

Pleasant Prairie police along with officials from three other agencies, along with a K-9 unit searched for the man Wednesday evening. They eventually stopped searching in the Pleasant Prairie area because they believe the suspect may have been picked up by a friend and taken to the Mount Pleasant area.

Authorities haven’t confirmed whether the suspect did have a gun or narcotics, but they say he had a backpack and a gun bag.

Pleasant Prairie police used reverse 911 technology to alert residents to the incident — telling them to report suspicious behavior.

Mount Pleasant police are on the lookout for this suspect.

If you see him — you’re asked to call police immediately.