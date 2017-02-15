× Beaver Dam police: Altercation leads to stabbing, 2 women hurt

BEAVER DAM — The Beaver Dam Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that happened on Park Ave. early on Wednesday, February 15th.

Officers responded to the incident around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived on the scene, officers found a woman had sustained a cut to her hand during an altercation. The possible suspect had apparently fled the scene with stab wounds to her back.

The woman was taken to Beaver Dam Community Hospital for treatment of her hand injury.

Officials say the possible suspect was later located in Washington County where she was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

