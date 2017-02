Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- One man is dead in a fire at a condominium complex at 84th and Howard in Greenfield.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 12 Bridges condo complex around 1:50 p.m. Officials tell FOX6 News the fire was out by 2:28 p.m.

The medical examiner says an adult male died in the fire. An autopsy is set for Thursday, February 16th.

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene -- and we will update this story as soon as more information is available.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video