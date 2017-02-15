× Carroll University’s first female president won’t take job after all, says “This was a very difficult decision”

WAUKESHA — A woman who would have become Carroll University’s next and first female president will not be taking the job after all.

Sara Ray Stoelinga sent a letter to the Carroll Board of Trustees and Carroll University community. It reads as follows:

“After deep reflection and deliberation, I have informed the Chair of the Carroll University Board of Trustees that I will not be joining Carroll University as the next President. This was a very difficult decision that comes with many mixed emotions for me. I feel strongly compelled to continue my work in K-12 education and as such I have decided not to leave the University of Chicago Urban Education Institute at this time. “My decision in no way reflects negatively on Carroll University. I appreciate the warm welcome I have received from the Carroll Community and the excellent work being done at the University. I have been impressed by the many members of the Carroll community that I have met. Carroll University has much important and exciting work underway, which I know will contribute to a bright future. “I apologize for any disruption that my decision may cause and wish you all the very best in your continued work.”

Stoelinga would have replaced Douglas Hastad who is retiring his position at the end of June.