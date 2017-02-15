Case DISMISSED: Prosecution’s “essential witness” against Hector Acevedo fails to appear in court

Posted 5:36 pm, February 15, 2017, by , Updated at 05:37PM, February 15, 2017
Hector Acevedo

Hector Acevedo

MILWAUKEE — The case against 22-year-old Hector Acevedo was dismissed on Wednesday, February 15th.

Acevedo faced multiple charges for allegedly attacking his pregnant girlfriend in November 2016. The criminal complaint in the case did not mention how Acevedo received the injuries visible in his mugshot.

On Wednesday, court records indicate an “essential witness” for the prosecution failed to appear in court — and the state indicated it had no alternative theory of prosecution. Therefore, a defense motion to dismiss the case was granted.

Acevedo himself was not in court for Wednesday’s proceedings.

2 comments