Cedarburg to host annual Winter Festival this weekend — get an early look

CEDARBURG -- It may not feel like a typical Wisconsin winter, but this weekend the town of Cedarburg will celebrate the season with its annual Winter Festival. Carl spent the morning getting a preview of all the fun.

Cedarburg’s Winter Festival is celebrating Mardi Gras on Saturday, February 18 & Sunday, February 19, 2017. Festivities will take place throughout the heart of Cedarburg on Washington Avenue from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The popular Ice Carving Contest, sponsored by BMO Harris Bank, sets the stage along the city’s main street, where 300-pound blocks of ice will be transformed into glistening pieces of Big-Easy inspired art by talented ice carvers.

A tractor-drawn hay wagon provides a great view, but fest-goers who opt to stroll along Washington Avenue and walk through the Cedar Creek Settlement can stop into shops and studios – some will be offering crafts & activities in celebration of the festival. For those ready to get outside and test their endurance, camel rides, egg hunts, sledding, ice skating or an old-fashioned dog pull might be in order.