DOJ completes investigation into officer-involved death of man struck by federal agent’s van

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation has completed its investigation into the officer-involved death of a suspect struck by a federal agent’s vehicle.

Video shot from a driver’s dashboard shows Bruce Young walking into Greenfield Avenue in December of 2016.

From behind, a black ATF van struck the 40-year-old man.

Authorities maintain Young died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. They said the collision did not play a role in his death.

Now that the DOJ has finished its investigation, the district attorney will have to decide whether charges are warranted in this case.

